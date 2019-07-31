At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb

Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan early on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb, officials said.

“A passenger bus travelling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a Taliban roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded,” said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province, reported The Guardian.

All were civilians, mostly women and children, he added. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah’s governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.

There was no immediate confirmation as to who was behind the attack.

It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a “shocking” level in Afghanistan’s war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict.

The bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces leave the country in return for various security guarantees.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.