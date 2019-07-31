Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb

51 mins ago
 

Afghan security forces on patrol in 2018 after recapturing control of the city of Farah from Taliban militants. Photo: AFP

Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan early on Wednesday when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb, officials said.

“A passenger bus travelling on the Kandahar-Herat highway hit a Taliban roadside bomb. So far at least 28 killed, 10 wounded,” said Muhibullah Muhib, the spokesman for Farah province, reported The Guardian.

All were civilians, mostly women and children, he added. Farooq Barakzai, a spokesman for Farah’s governor, confirmed the toll but warned it may rise higher.

There was no immediate confirmation as to who was behind the attack.

It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a “shocking” level in Afghanistan’s war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict.

The bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces leave the country in return for various security guarantees.

Afghan war bomb
 
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
