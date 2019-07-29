Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Asif Zardari’s remand extended by 10 more days

2 hours ago
 

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand in NAB custody by another 10 days. 

He was arrested on June 10.

The court was hearing a request by NAB in the fake accounts case. The bureau said it needs Zardari’s custody for more time as part of its investigation.

The court granted NAB’s request and told the bureau to present him before the court again on August 8.

Zardari’s lawyer Latif Khosa asked the court why it wasn’t remanding him into their custody for even longer. Give them the remand till after Eid, till August 29, he suggested.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari fake accounts case
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.