Asif Zardari’s remand extended by 10 more days

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand in NAB custody by another 10 days.

He was arrested on June 10.

The court was hearing a request by NAB in the fake accounts case. The bureau said it needs Zardari’s custody for more time as part of its investigation.

The court granted NAB’s request and told the bureau to present him before the court again on August 8.

Zardari’s lawyer Latif Khosa asked the court why it wasn’t remanding him into their custody for even longer. Give them the remand till after Eid, till August 29, he suggested.

