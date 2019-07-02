Asif terms Sanaullah’s arrest ‘silencing of critical voices’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of National Assembly Khawaja Asif, while reacting to party fellow Rana Sanaullah’s arrest, on Tuesday described it as “silencing of critical voices”.

Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the ruling PTI government, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF had confirmed that the PML-N leader was taken into custody from the highway, with drugs seized from his personal vehicle.

“The silencing of critical voices continues and the arrest of Rana Sanaullah is a part of the same series,” Asif said, while speaking to SAMAA TV. He said the PML-N was at the top of this list.

The PML-N lawmaker noted that Sanaullah had been saying for a month that he would be arrested.

“Such a person will not roam around with a huge quantity heroin,” he said. “The time will pass, but an irreparable loss would be caused to the system and economy.”

Asif ruled out the possibility of a forward bloc in the PML-N, terming it an “old, worn-out recipe”. He recalled how PML-Q was formed in a glorious fashion, questioning, “Where have they gone now?”

The PML-N lawmaker said that their party leadership was out of country from 2000 to 2008, but the party stayed intact.