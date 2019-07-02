Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Asif terms Sanaullah’s arrest ‘silencing of critical voices’

17 mins ago
 

 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of National Assembly Khawaja Asif, while reacting to party fellow Rana Sanaullah’s arrest, on Tuesday described it as “silencing of critical voices”.

Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the ruling PTI government, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF had confirmed that the PML-N leader was taken into custody from the highway, with drugs seized from his personal vehicle.

“The silencing of critical voices continues and the arrest of Rana Sanaullah is a part of the same series,” Asif said, while speaking to SAMAA TV. He said the PML-N was at the top of this list.

The PML-N lawmaker noted that Sanaullah had been saying for a month that he would be arrested.

“Such a person will not roam around with a huge quantity heroin,” he said. “The time will pass, but an irreparable loss would be caused to the system and economy.”

Asif ruled out the possibility of a forward bloc in the PML-N, terming it an “old, worn-out recipe”. He recalled how PML-Q was formed in a glorious fashion, questioning, “Where have they gone now?”

The PML-N lawmaker said that their party leadership was out of country from 2000 to 2008, but the party stayed intact.

 
TOPICS:
Arrest critical voices Khawaja Asif PML-N rana sanaullah
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.