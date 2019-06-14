Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Asif Ali Zardari’s remand extended till July 29

12 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

An accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s remand till July 29 in the money laundering and Park Lane cases. NAB had arrested him on June 10. 

NAB presented him before a court and asked for an extension in his remand for the third time.

The NAB prosecutor said that they have to question him more in the two cases, adding that the investigation was hampered by the PPP leader going to the National Assembly constantly.

The case was being heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir who took over after Accountability-II Judge Arshad Malik was removed his post following a video leak controversy.

The court approved Zardari’s children’s request to meet their father. The petition was filed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Related: Park Lane case: NAB approves another reference against Zardari

His children will meet him at 3pm on July 16.

Zardari’s lawyer, Farook Naek, said that the children want to meet their father one-on-one. He said that the children should be even allowed to meet their father twice a week.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and his sister, MPA Faryal Talpur, of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari money laundering case PARK LANE
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Asif Ali Zardari, Park Lane case, money laundering case, NAB, corruption references, corruption
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.