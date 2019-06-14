Asif Ali Zardari’s remand extended till July 29

An accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s remand till July 29 in the money laundering and Park Lane cases. NAB had arrested him on June 10.

NAB presented him before a court and asked for an extension in his remand for the third time.

The NAB prosecutor said that they have to question him more in the two cases, adding that the investigation was hampered by the PPP leader going to the National Assembly constantly.

The case was being heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir who took over after Accountability-II Judge Arshad Malik was removed his post following a video leak controversy.

The court approved Zardari’s children’s request to meet their father. The petition was filed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

His children will meet him at 3pm on July 16.

Zardari’s lawyer, Farook Naek, said that the children want to meet their father one-on-one. He said that the children should be even allowed to meet their father twice a week.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and his sister, MPA Faryal Talpur, of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

