Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Asad Umar appointed member of PM’s National Development Council

2 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Asad Umar has been appointed a member of the National Development Council.

The council was formed last month to set policies and strategies for development and “formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth”.

The prime minister is the head of the council and foreign minister, adviser on finance, minister for planning and development, adviser on commerce and chief of army staff are among some of its members.

All four chief ministers, the prime minister of AJK and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan are members, as are the secretary to the prime minister, foreign secretary, finance secretary, planning secretary and additional secretary to the prime minister.

Umar, the former finance minister, is also a sitting MNA.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asad umar National Development Council
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
National Development Council, asad umar, coas, army chief, imran khan, prime minister
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.