Asad Umar appointed member of PM’s National Development Council

Asad Umar has been appointed a member of the National Development Council.

The council was formed last month to set policies and strategies for development and “formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth”.

The prime minister is the head of the council and foreign minister, adviser on finance, minister for planning and development, adviser on commerce and chief of army staff are among some of its members.

All four chief ministers, the prime minister of AJK and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan are members, as are the secretary to the prime minister, foreign secretary, finance secretary, planning secretary and additional secretary to the prime minister.

Umar, the former finance minister, is also a sitting MNA.

