They looted items worth over Rs20m

The robbers took gold, diamond rings and foreign currency, he said.Saddar SP Rashid Hidayat told SAMAA TV that the family was deprived of gold, cash, valuables and $16,000 in cash.They held the family hostage. They also tortured a woman before leaving the house, the law enforcer said.Police have taken a watchman into custody for interrogation.At least 2,500 crimes of such a nature have been reported in Lahore alone in the first six months of 2019, officials said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.