Anti-corruption officials grill Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land case

A team of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department officials questioned on Tuesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif pertaining to the Pakpattan shrine land case.

The case pertains to the allotment of 14,000-kanal land, attached with the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, to a man named Dewan Ghulam Qutabuddin and his 20 relatives. Nawaz allotted the land in 1982, when he was the chief minister of Punjab.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

The officials met Nawaz at the prison and questioned him about the allotment of the land.

The three-member team comprised Assistant Director Investigation Ghazanfar Tufail, Assistant Director Legal Rashid Maqbool and Inspector Zahid.

Nawaz told the officials that it was a 37-year-old case and he did not remember much about it, according to sources. The former premier, however, maintained that whatever he had done was within the ambit of the law.

The investigators asked the former premier whether he had issued an advert to newspapers in this regard. The former premier told them that they should inquire officials of concerned government departments about this.

The team questioned the former premier for an hour and returned from the jail.

