Another corruption case surfaces against Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s name has come up in another corruption case.

PTI’s Murad Saeed has accused him of embezzling funds in a complaint filed in the PM Khan’s Inquiry Commission, which has been constituted to investigate the debts taken in the last 10 years by the previous governments.

Saeed, the federal minister for communications, has submitted important documents and evidence in the case too. Iqbal has been accused of causing losses worth Rs50 billion to Rs70 billion to the national exchequer.

The commission has launched an inquiry into the case. Iqbal will be summoned by the commission if it deems necessary.

On Wednesday, the PML-N MNA appeared before NAB’s Rawalpindi office in a case relating to alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City project. He was given a questionnaire in the case.

Speaking to the media after his interview, he said that good projects are being made into symbols of controversy with these allegations. It was 90% completed but with the start of this inquiry, it has been stopped, he said.

Iqbal said there were reports published in newspapers that the project was 800 metres away from the border with India. That’s not true, he said, explaining that it’s 12 to 14 kilometres from the border. Lahore’s Defence society is closer to the border than Narowal Sports City, he added.

There were also reports that there was corruption in the Rs6 billion project but the project itself was just worth Rs2.9 billion, Iqbal added. He listed some achievements of the PML-N government, including constructing 2,000km of motorways in five years, adding 12,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, establishing 40 universities in three to four years and completing several ‘white elephant’ projects.

