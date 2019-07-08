ANF showed drug trafficking evidence against Sanaullah to Nisar: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Sunday that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had shown evidence of drug trafficking against Rana Sanaullah to then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, four years ago.

Sanaullah, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, was arrested by the ANF last week for his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF had claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle. He is currently in jail on a judicial remand.

Chohan told Samaa TV when the evidence against Sanaullah was shown to Nisar, Nawaz Sharif restrained the concerned authorities from taking action against him. “But ANF officials continued their reconnaissance of Rana Sanaullah,” he said.

The Punjab minister went on to criticise the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, saying that “convicted Maryam Safdar” was speaking out against the state.

He also mocked the top PML-N leadership for their differences of opinion. “Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative is one thing, while that of Maryam is another.”

Chohan, who was made to step down as the Punjab information minister in March following his controversial remarks about the Hindu community, said he was back in action against the opposition.

“I have entered the field and will play in the same manner as the opposition plays,” he said.