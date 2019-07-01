Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers

1 hour ago
 

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter and a fierce critic of the ruling PTI government, has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N leader was taken into custody from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

ANF officials said that drugs have been seized from Sanaullah’s personal vehicle. He has been shifted to the ANF centre. The ANF said it had received information about the presence of drugs in the PML-N leader’s vehicle.

ANF officials said the arrest took place near Punjab’s Sukheke area. Sanaullah was reportedly travelling from Lahore to Faisalabad.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz placed blame on Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sanaullah’s arrest.

“He has been arrested for his bold and courageous stance,” Maryam tweeted.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed Sanaullah’s arrest “political victimisation”.

He said the arrest shows the “weakness” and “desperation” of the government.

This is a developing story

 
