Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Mureed Abbas/ Facebook

Prominent TV anchor Mureed Abbas was shot dead by a gunmen in what is being reported as a targeted attack in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area, police said Tuesday.

His friend, Khizer, also died after initially being injured.

According to South SSP Shiraz Nazeer, Abbas and Khizer were standing at a roadside when a gunman in a car opened fire on them. They both died on the way to the hospital.

The police official said that the anchorperson’s murder could be a result of a personal feud reportedly related to money.

Abbas was working for Bol TV as a content manager and anchorperson. He has previously also worked for SAMAA TV.

Police have launched an investigation and eyewitness statements are being recorded. The CCTV cameras in the area will also be checked, police said.

Sindh Inspector-General Dr Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the anchorperson’s murder. According to a statement, the IG has directed the South DIG to form special teams to arrest the attacker.

His body was taken to Jinnah hospital. Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of Jinnah hospital, said that Abbas received two bullets on his torso.

The bullet that hit him on the chest proved fatal, she added.

At least four people, including the anchorperson and his friend, have died in Karachi in the past one hour. Two other men were killed in a firing incident in Pehelwan Goth area.

Police said the attacker has been identified as Atif Zaman. They have his name, address and picture.

Zaman made a suicide attempt after killing Abbas and Khizer. He was taken to a hospital, the South SSP said.

Abbas’s wife told reporters in the hospital that her husband received a call at 8:05pm after which he said that he was going to collect his money.

“We invested our money in a business and the man was not returning our money,” she said. “His name is Atif Zaman,” she said.

“I am sure he killed my husband,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
