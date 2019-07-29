‘America has changed its stance on Afghanistan during PTI tenure’

If you take a review of PTI’s 11 months in power, you will find that there has been a gradual change in America’s stance on the Afghan conflict, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The first reason for this change is that it agreed to Imran Khan’s long-time belief that a political settlement would be required to achieve peace in Afghanistan, not war, he explained.

Speaking at a National Assembly session after PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Qureshi said that the US and other countries first thought that the Afghan conflict would need a military solution.

In the past, the US blamed all its difficulties in Afghanistan on Pakistan, he said.

Fingers were pointed towards Pakistan and the results were before you, he said, while addressing the House. “Your security forces, economic assistance and training programmes had been suspended,” he said.

The foreign minister was briefing the House on the security situation after the two attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan which left 10 soldiers martyred.

He called a session of the NA Foreign Affairs Committee and said he would take the committee in confidence over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent US visit.

