Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Akbar tells Shehbaz to file against him in British court

9 mins ago
 

Shehzad Akbar, the prime minister’s special assistant on accountability, has claimed that Shehbaz Sharif hasn’t filed a case against him in a UK court.

Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition and former chief minister of Punjab, announced he had filed a defamation suit against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday and Akbar for accusing him of corruption in an article.

The article accused him and his family of misappropriating UK government funds meant for flood and earthquake survivours during his tenure as Punjab chief minister. His case will be fought by British law firm Carter-Ruck.

But during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Akbar said Shehbaz had only complained to the paper. He hasn’t field anything in a London court, he told the media.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against The Mail on Sunday

He should file a case, he said. “Because it would give me a chance to uncover his corruption,” he claimed.

Akbar said that Shehbaz’s aide Naveed Akram had stolen the money and given it to his son-in-law Ali Imran. Shehbaz helped him escape, he claimed.

He said if Shehbaz is telling the truth, he should go to court. He challenged Shehbaz to go to court and fulfill his promise of filing a case against Akbar and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz has accused the PTI government, specifically PM Khan and Akbar, of being behind the article.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
daily mail Shehbaz Sharif Shehzad Akbar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.