Akbar shows ‘proof’ backing Daily Mail story on Shehbaz, family

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar brought forth on Monday what he called “proof” of alleged embezzlement of millions of pounds of UK aid by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, published a scathing report accusing Shehbaz of embezzling millions of pounds of aid given by the UK for earthquake victims in Pakistan. The PML-N has called the report ‘fabricated’ and says there is no truth to it.

Shortly after the report was published, the UK’s Department For International Development (DFID) published a rebuttal, saying that there was no truth to the accusations. It said it released money to the Pakistani government, some during Shehbaz’s tenure as chief minister, on a payment by result basis, meaning they only released funds when the agreed upon work was completed.

Speaking at a press conference, Akbar said the Daily Mail story covered just a small part of Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s alleged corruption.

“Some suspicious transactions in case of assets were highlighted pertaining to Shehbaz family. The transactions included huge sums of money transferred from abroad,” he elaborated.

“When looked into, it emerged that more than 200 remittances came into the accounts of the [Shehbaz] family. The total amount summed up to more than $26 million.”

The PM’s aide said the transfer of these sums began in 2007 and continued for years.

“Through forensic examination of their declared assets, it emerged that 95 percent of Hamza Shehbaz’s and 99 percent of Suleman Shehbaz’s assets were formed through the same Telegraphic Transfers (TTs),” Akbar said, adding that there was no earning here and the entire flow of money was from abroad.

He said that over 30 companies were established from this money, and loans were taken from the government and banks. “But the entire seed money came from these TTs,” the PM’s aide said.

Akbar said it was then investigated as to who the individuals sending these more than 200 remittances were. “When all the 202 or 203 individuals were interviewed, it emerged that none of them had the financial standing to even go to Karachi from Lahore.”

He continued: “Despite that, there is an individual, Manzoor Paparwala, who transferred more than $2 million into the accounts of Shehbaz’s’ sons. That person sells crackers in a Jhelum village.”

The PM’s aide said some fake companies had also been involved in the transfer of money, whose names had popped up in the past as well.

“These companies were transferring money into Zardari sahib’s accounts in Omni Group case and in their [Shehbaz family] accounts as well,” he said.

“Now the situation in this case is that Hamza is under custody, while Salman is on the run. Other members of the family have also been absconding, who are being sent written questionnaires, but no reply is being submitted by them.”

He said Rs20 million had been transferred from Earthquake Reconstruction Fund in the account of a company owned by Ali Imran, son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif. Another Rs13 million were also allegedly transferred from the same fund.

The PM’s aide also presented copies of pay orders of the above-mentioned transactions at the press conference.

Akbar said Naveed Akram, former director of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), confessed to embezzling Rs499 million and paying Rs131 million to Ali Imran.

“These are just a few proofs I have shown you today in the backdrop of the Daily Mail story,” he told reporters.

The PM’s aide also responded to allegations that he got the story published by the British tabloid. “If I had to get the story published, then would not the Daily Mail publish these proofs?”

He once again challenged Shehbaz Sharif to sue him in a London court, if the Daily Mail report was fabricated.