AIG Karachi doesn’t want ‘special raiding parties’ in police stations

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Saturday that there will be no ‘special raiding parties’ in police stations of the city, officials said.

In the first meeting with police officials after assuming charge as the city’s top cop, AIG Memon said that station house officers would be given an allowance of Rs100,000 in addition to their salaries.

The move is aims to end a culture in the police of taking bribes, officials told SAMAA TV. They said that any police officer who is found involved in any kind of corruption would be relieved of ther duties.

The Karachi police chief has also decided to merge four police stations into one and there will only be 54 stations in the city.

The SHOs will be given additional money to runs their stations, officials said.

The Ferozabad police station will be merged with the Bahadurabad police station, while the Boat Basin police station will be merged with the Clifton police station.

AIG Memon also directed senior traffic police officials to maintain discipline, saying that he feels embarrassed when the cops misbehave with people.

