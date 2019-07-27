Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

AIG Karachi doesn’t want ‘special raiding parties’ in police stations

38 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Saturday that there will be no ‘special raiding parties’ in police stations of the city, officials said.

In the first meeting with police officials after assuming charge as the city’s top cop, AIG Memon said that station house officers would be given an allowance of Rs100,000 in addition to their salaries.

The move is aims to end a culture in the police of taking bribes, officials told SAMAA TV. They said that any police officer who is found involved in any kind of corruption would be relieved of ther duties.

The Karachi police chief has also decided to merge four police stations into one and there will only be 54 stations in the city.

The SHOs will be given additional money to runs their stations, officials said.

The Ferozabad police station will be merged with the Bahadurabad police station, while the Boat Basin police station will be merged with the Clifton police station.

AIG Memon also directed senior traffic police officials to maintain discipline, saying that he feels embarrassed when the cops misbehave with people.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ghulam Nabi Memon Karachi Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Karachi Police, Ghulam Nabi Memom, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.