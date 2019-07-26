Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Age of fury: Lawyers start fighting during Zardari’s birthday celebrations 

2 hours ago
 
The cake was destroyed



Members of the People's Lawyers Forum, the legal wing of the PPP, had organised an event at their Islamabad office to celebrate the birthday of their party leader Asif Ali Zardari on Friday. 

The celebrations turned sour after a fight erupted between two groups of lawyers after the cake was cut. It started after someone pushed the secretary of the PLF during the cake cutting ceremony.

The lawyers punched, slapped, kicked and insulted one another. Some people tried to intervene to stop the fight but it just exacerbated things.

The cake, which had a picture of Zardari on it, went to waste as it fell on the ground during the fight.

PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was present at the event too.

People's Lawyers Forum PPP
 
