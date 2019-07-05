After Nawaz, govt vehicle taken back from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bullet-proof BMW was taken back by the Cabinet Division.

The car was issued to then prime minister Abbasi by the Prime Minister’s Office while he was in office. It was taken back after NAB’s investigation.

The former PM is under investigation by NAB in connection with alleged corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract, purchase of 34 bulletproof cars from Germany for SAARC conference and the illegal appointment of the OGRA chairperson case.

A day earlier, a bullet-proof Mercedes of the Cabinet Division was confiscated from the Jati Umra residence of former premier Nawaz Sharif during a raid.

The car had been issued to Nawaz Sharif by the Prime Minister’s Office on May 31, 2017. It was, however, not returned by the Sharif family after his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

Related: Court allows NAB to grill Nawaz in government vehicles inquiry

On June 28, the Cabinet Division also wrote a letter to Maryam Nawaz, asking her to return the Mercedes car no GAD 059 to the central pool of cars immediately, but no response was received from Maryam.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and said that the retrieval of missing goods has started from Jati Umra residence. She said that while the nation was struggling with poverty, the Sharif family were enjoying luxury cars.

The former premier is currently serving a seven-year prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.