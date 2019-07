Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of the National Assembly Shaikh Rohale Asghar has been summoned on Monday by Lahore’s anti-corruption establishment for allegedly buying assets and establishing housing schemes illegally.

Asghar has to appear before the anti-corruption body in two cases, a spokesperson for the authority said.

The PML-N lawmaker has been summoned on July 10.

