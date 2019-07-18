Abbasi is being punished for supporting Nawaz: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif thinks that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being punished because of his support for Nawaz Sharif.

“His fault is that he is brave, uncompromising and supports Nawaz,” said Shehbaz while addressing a press conference after Abbasi’s arrested. NAB arrested on Thursday the former PM from a toll plaza near Lahore for not cooperating with them in the LNG corruption case.

He slammed the accountability process underway in the country and claimed that it is biased. “Half of the PML-N leaders are in jail,” he said. The government is only doing this to take the attention away from its ineligibility.

Shehbaz said that everyone knows that there are corruption cases against PTI leaders too but there has been zero progress in them. “No one is investigating them because they involve government officials,” he added.

Take the example of Peshawar BRT, he said and termed it to be the “biggest robbery in the history of transport”. A report published by the Asian Development Bank, which financed the bus project, claimed that there has been massive negligence and sub-standard material was used in its construction. They found defects in its design. So much money on it but the buses are rusting and not being used. “Where is NAB now?”

He said that he doesn’t want to teach NAB how to do its job or who they should arrest. “PML-N is being axed by NAB and PM Khan because the party worked for the people,” he claimed.

“PM Khan wants to destroy everything, but the people will hold him accountable for it,” he claimed.

During the press conference, Shehbaz even praised Abbasi for all the work he has done for the people of the country. “He launched 5,000 Megawatts energy projects in the country, of which 3,500 Megawatt is currently being used.” He said that Abbasi laid down the gas pipeline from Karachi to Haveli Bahadur Shah despite facing many difficulties. “People of Karachi should thank Abbasi for putting an end to gas load shedding in the city,” he claimed.

