8-year-old domestic worker brutally beaten

An eight-year-old girl, working as a house helper, was beaten up, allegedly by her employer, in Sialkot’s Rangpur.

The injured survivor was taken to the police station by neighbours after they caught her running from the house in search of help.

The girl has told the police that her employer Saima and her husband beat her up because she didn’t clean the house properly. She added that she has been working for them for the past two years.

The police sent to the hospital for a medical examination, while her employer has been arrested and a case has been filed.

