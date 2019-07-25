64,000 Karachi motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

Everyone riding a motorcycle in Karachi now has to wear a helmet or else they will have to pay a heavy fine. If they don’t comply, their motorcycle or documents can be seized.

The traffic police have already fined 64,000 people a collective of Rs10 million in the last five days.

A total of 42, 531 motorcycles have been impounded.

Many motorcyclists were fined more than once, but still did not wear a helmet.

Some people are angry because of the strict rules of the traffic police.

“Motorcyclists sitting with women would also not be spared as we want them to get the message that a helmet is necessary to save them from injuries,” DIG Jawed Maher said.

Thousands of people have bought helmets.

Karachi Additional IG Ameer Sheikh had directed the police to start a helmet awareness campaign in the city from July 1, Monday.

During the event ‘Helmet Nahi To Kuch Nahi’, Sheikh said that motorcyclists will be fined heavily for not wearing helmets. He instructed people to buy helmets if they don’t have any. However, he added that special camps will be set up where helmets will be sold at lower costs.

“It will be prohibited to ride a motorcycle on Shahrae Faisal road without a helmet,” said Sheikh.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani also attended the event. They will also be a part of the campaign. They both appealed to all motorcyclists to cooperate with the police.

