30 PML-N workers detained in Faisalabad following Sanaullah’s arrest

Faisalabad Police arrested early Tuesday morning over 30 party workers and activists from PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah’s Dera.

The workers were arrested during a police crackdown while they were staging a protest against Sanaullah’s arrest. Protesters had blocked Samundari Road too.

Sanaullah Khan was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore, ANF confirmed.

He was arrested from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore. A large quantity of drugs was seized from the former law minister’s car tpp.

