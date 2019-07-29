29 cases of HIV reported at Balochistan jails

At least 29 prisoners at jails in Balochistan have been diagnosed with HIV.

They are now being treated for the disease.

The Balochistan AIDS Control Programme screened 2,300 prisoners at 11 jails across Balochistan on the request of the home department. In a report sent to the home department, it noted that 29 cases had been confirmed.

Of those 29 cases, 24 were prisoners at Central Jail, Gadani, four at District Jail, Quetta and District Jail, Lorali.

Balochistan AIDS Control Programme Spokesperson Dr Noor claimed that most of the HIV positive prisoners are drug addicts who used the same syringe multiple times.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.