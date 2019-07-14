14 motorcycles stolen from Peshawar hospital in two months

Over 14 motorcycles have been reported stolen from Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital in the last two months.

Patients and attendants are concerned and said they do not know whether to focus on getting treatment or protect their bikes.

They say robberies inside the hospital are a serious issue and the management should take action.

Six men were arrested for theft and five motorcycles were recovered from them, the police said.

However, the hospital management has taken no steps to improve security and instead has posted no parking signs on the walls of the hospital’s parking area.

