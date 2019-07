The police and Rangers arrested 13 men during search operations conducted in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, Gana Mandi, Macchar Colony and Super Highway Sunday night.

The roads of these neighbourhoods were sealed and houses were searched.

A stolen carpet, laptop bag and two dozen mobile phones were recovered. The police also seized weapons from the suspects’ possession.

A case was registered and investigation has been started.

