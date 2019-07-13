13 passengers killed in bus accident in Attock’s Hassanabdal

Thirteen people were killed after a bus overturned on the Motorway in Attock’s Hassanabdal Thursday morning.

The bus was travelling from Swat to Lahore. Another 34 people were injured in the accident.

Passengers say the driver was on his phone constantly and believe that is what caused the accident. The speeding vehicle overturned.

There were 59 passengers aboard. The injured were taken to the Taxila Hospital where quite a few are in serious condition.

