12-year-old girl killed in Sujawal wall collapse

A 12-year-old girl was killed after a wall of her home collapsed in Sujawal’s Gul Muhammad Mir Bahar village on Thursday.

Shabeena was playing when the wall, made of cement blocks, fell over her because of strong winds in the area.

Labourers, who were working nearby, pulled Shabeena out of the debris after hearing her screams. They took her to a taluka hospital.

The hospital referred her to a facility in Karachi. The minor, however, succumbed to her injuries and passed away on the way to Karachi.

Her body has been taken back home to her village in Sujawal for burial.

