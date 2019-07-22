Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Transport

119 people killed in motorcycle accidents in Swat last year

10 mins ago
 

Traffic accidents have been on the rise in Swat. Approximately 119 young people were reportedly killed in motorcycle accidents last year.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took notice of the increasing number and instructed the traffic authorities to impose restrictions on bikes.

Anyone riding a motorcycle without a helmet, license or registration will face consequences. Action will also be taken against children under 18 who are driving motorbikes.

Related: Two killed, 10 injured in Multan traffic accident

Thousands of motorcycles have been impounded after these restrictions were imposed.

Wazir Hussain, a traffic warden, says the step was taken to curb the increase in traffic accidents. He remarked that the seized bikes won’t be returned to their owners unless they abide by the laws.

People appreciated the government’s decision. One person said it would decrease the accidents and added that parents should not let their children drive bikes in the first place.

He said people can get their vehicles released by submitting written affidavits.

