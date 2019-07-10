Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
10 Balochistan missing persons return home, confirms Akhtar Mengal

51 mins ago
 

Akhtar Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party, confirmed Monday that at least 10 missing persons have returned home.

Mengal said that the Balochistan issue is a political one and it should be resolved politically. Balochistan has always been ignored, he said.

The use of force in Balochistan produces negative results, Mengal said.

The BNP chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan offered him a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that he is ready to meet over the issue of missing persons.

He said that Balcohistan was ignored in the CPEC projects. Foreign policy should be handled by the elected representatives, Mengal said.

We didn’t learn anything from 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan, he said.

Balochistan missing persons
 
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
 
 
 
 
 
 
