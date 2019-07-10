Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
10 arrested for entering Lahore ATC with guns

Ten men were arrested on Thursday for entering an anti-terrorism court in Lahore with guns.

According to the police, seven suspected terrorists were arrested while they were entering the court while the three others were arrested from the parking area. They were arrested on a tip-off received earlier by the Special Branch.

The suspects have been identified as Ameer Hamza, Shaheer Ilyas, Arif Ali, Muhammad Sultan, Arshad Usman, Waleed and Hamza.

The suspects said they were visiting the court to attend the hearing of a murder case in Bhatti Gate. The victim in the case was killed due to personal enmity.

A case has been registered against them at the Racecourse police station while the weapons, including 9mm pistols, have been seized.

