Zartaj and Bakhtawar’s bitter Twitter feud

53 mins ago

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul always manages to stay in headlines. She was recently caught up in an appointment issue regarding her sister. However, this time she was seen engaging in a Twitter feud with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. 

The feud started when Gul first took to Twitter to share a collage of Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Altaf Hussain, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a caption, “No comments,” followed by an emoticon. She used pictures of said politicians from the funerals of their loved ones.

 

Bakhtawar was quick to respond and took a dig at Gul’s sister appointment controversy.

“Obviously children have a higher IQ than you could possibly comprehend. Maybe ask that dismissed sister of yours,” said Bakhtawar in a tweet that has now been deleted.

Gul responded by slandering Bakhtawar and her family.

 

After this, the fight aggravated.

 

 

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed anger over the role of Gul in using her influence to get her sister appointed as NACTA director.

The controversy arose after Gul’s sister, Shabnam Gul, was appointed as a director of NACTA for three years. She was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

