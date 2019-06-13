Zartaj and Bakhtawar’s bitter Twitter feud

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul always manages to stay in headlines. She was recently caught up in an appointment issue regarding her sister. However, this time she was seen engaging in a Twitter feud with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

The feud started when Gul first took to Twitter to share a collage of Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Altaf Hussain, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a caption, “No comments,” followed by an emoticon. She used pictures of said politicians from the funerals of their loved ones.

No comment 😷 pic.twitter.com/kOCFjwV8ue — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) June 11, 2019

Bakhtawar was quick to respond and took a dig at Gul’s sister appointment controversy.

“Obviously children have a higher IQ than you could possibly comprehend. Maybe ask that dismissed sister of yours,” said Bakhtawar in a tweet that has now been deleted.

Gul responded by slandering Bakhtawar and her family.

Aww..it touched a raw nerve clearly! I’d recommend you console your sobbing sisters, rather than to tweet hysterically about Papa Ten Percent’s humiliating saga. 😊 Reports are he is losing his mind as he was grinning in the Court today. Another application for mental illness? — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) June 11, 2019

Disorientated and timid Bakhtawar deleted her tweet after a smashing and humiliating response I gave! Cowards! pic.twitter.com/U36be9AcUF — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) June 11, 2019

After this, the fight aggravated.

After hearing your attempt at reading out loud I’m really just surprised you can spell disorientated. Give yourself a thapki, on the face! You’re doing great! 🤗 https://t.co/loz7ZStVzu — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 11, 2019

Goodness! A glutton for punishment, aren’t you… Tell Papa Disorientated Dentonic he has been arrested and not being taken to a guided tour of his stable that he’s inanely grinning.🤭 Remind your sisters to keep faith. Application of mental illness again seemingly forthcoming. — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) June 11, 2019

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed anger over the role of Gul in using her influence to get her sister appointed as NACTA director.

The controversy arose after Gul’s sister, Shabnam Gul, was appointed as a director of NACTA for three years. She was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

