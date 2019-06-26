Zardari withdraws bail applications in Park Lane, Tosha Khana cases

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has withdrawn his applications for bail in the Park Lane and Tosha Khana cases.

During a hearing at the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, Zardari withdrew the bail applications and said NAB will do anything to keep him in their custody.

I know why I am standing here before the court, he said. My lawyers are capable and have faith in the court, he said. But no matter how many times I obtain bail in these cases, NAB will come up with new ones to arrest me in, said the former president.

He added that he would not reach a compromise with anyone nor would he try to humiliate them. This is why I’m withdrawing my bail applications, he said.

I am ready to fight once again for democracy, said Zardari.

He said I am accused of taking a loan for a building. I didn’t take any such loan but even if I did, the law does not prohibit me from doing so, said the PPP co-chairperson.

I was in jail for eight years before, he said, adding that once he was acquitted, no judge or prosecutor acknowledged that he was wronged for eight years. “But no matter, this is all part of the game,” said Zardari.

The NAB prosecutor said he had no objections to the application being withdrawn. He denied that they were in possession of Zardari’s arrest warrants in the Park Lane case.

