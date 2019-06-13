HOME > News

Zardari shifted to Rawalpindi hospital

2 hours ago

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is in the custody of NAB in a money laundering case, was shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after his health deteriorated on Thursday, officials said.

A three-member medical board from Polyclinic also accompanied Zardari to the hospital. He will undergo heart-related tests, a jail official said.

Zardari was remanded into NAB custody for 10 days on Tuesday in an inquiry pertaining to money laundering. He was arrested from outside his house on Monday after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail application.

NAB has accused him of plotting to “misappropriate and launder” money through his associates to whiten what the bureau terms his “ill-gotten” money through fake accounts in Summit Bank. He has also been accused of controlling and benefiting from the transactions in the fake accounts.

