Zardari says looking for Bilawal’s bride

Former president Asif Zardari said on Friday that his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had agreed to get married and he was looking for a girl for him.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has completed his training and become a mature man, Zardari told reporters in Islamabad.

The former president said he wanted to rest now and play with his grandsons and granddaughters.

In February, Bilawal revealed that he wanted to get married and was “planning the exact time” for it.

“We are planning the exact time, whether we should do it before the elections or after, whether it should be during our campaigning or before,” he had said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.