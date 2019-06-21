Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Zardari remanded into NAB custody for 11 more days

6 hours ago
 

An accountability court has remanded former president Asif Ali Zardari into NAB custody for 11 more days. 

During a hearing on Friday, Judge Arshad Malik ordered the bureau to present the former president before the court on July 2.

NAB had requested Zardari’s 14-day remand. It had been ordered to present a complete investigation report on Friday and when the judge asked for the report, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar told him about the money laundering accounts they had uncovered.

Zardari, who was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court cancelled his pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case, asked the judge to only give NAB nine days of remand.

The verdict in the case was initially reserved before the judge announced the 11-day remand.

