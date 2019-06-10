Zardari arrest: Is this the making of Bilawal Bhutto?

Pakistan's accountability bureau arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case after his interim bail was rejected by the Islamabad High Court on Monday.
His bail has been rejected, but he has yet to be tried, says lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii, who hosts Agenda 360 on SAMAA TV.
Listen to this excerpt of Jaferii’s take on the reaction of PPP and its workers over Zardari’s arrest, what the arrest means for Bilawal and how the former president has never actually been convicted in Pakistan despite going to jail several times.