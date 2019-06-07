HOME > Entertainment

Wrong Number 2 takes the lead at the box office

1 hour ago

Wrong Number 2 has taken the lead at the box office with an estimated Rs30 million since its release on Eid. 

The distributors in Lahore said that Mehwish Hayat-starrer Chhalawa has raked in Rs27 million and Disney’s live-action Aladdin is on the third position.

Wrong Number 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Wrong No. The movie has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and stars Sami Khan and Neelam Muneer in lead roles. It also features Jawed Sheikh, Mehmood Aslam, Nayyar Ejaz, and Danish Nawaz.

Wrong Number 2 and Chhalawa were the two big Urdu releases this Eid.

