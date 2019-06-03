Woman ‘raped’ by Rawalpindi policemen wants to retract statement

A woman who had accused four suspects, including three policemen, of raping and stealing from her, wants to retract her statement and asked the magistrate to allow her to record a new one. However, her request was rejected.

The woman claimed she was pressured into naming these suspects and that the suspects nominated in the case were not involved. She now says she didn’t know their names before filing the FIR.

There have been reports that the woman and her parents are being pressured into dropping the case.

Related: 11-year-old boy raped, murdered in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi

Four suspects, including three policemen, were arrested on May 15 for the rape of the 22-year-old woman in Rawalpindi. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Rawat police.

An FIR was registered on May 16 against four men under sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Naseer, Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Azeem, who are police officers and Muhammad Amir.

Related: Judicial inquiry begins in the Farishta murder case

The initial medico legal examination report confirmed that the woman was raped, however, the results of the DNA tests of the four suspects have not come back yet.

Initially, the woman accused the suspects of stealing Rs30,000 in cash from her purse and a ring valued at Rs12,000.

On May 15, she was out with a friend for sehri in Bahria Town’s Phase 8. She was abducted by four armed suspects, who threatened her friend and told him to leave. They made her sit in their car at gunpoint and then drove to a secluded place where they raped her. They then left her near the hostel where she lived.

Related: Six suspects arrested in Farishta murder case

Saddar SP Rai Mazhar Iqbal said at a press conference that the victim and suspects were taken to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for testing. “We shouldn’t doubt the authenticity of the reports,” he said.

He said he supported the victim from day one and will continue to provide her any assistance she needs.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.