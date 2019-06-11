Why did NAB arrest former president Asif Zardari?

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to “misappropriate and launder” money through his associates to whiten what the bureau terms his “ill-gotten” money through fake accounts in Summit Bank. He has also been accused of controlling and benefitting from the transactions in the fake accounts.

He was arrested from his outside his house in Islamabad on Monday after the high court rejected his bail.

NAB has been investigating Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, in different inquiries pertaining to the fake accounts case.

Here are the grounds presented by the NAB in the accountability court for arresting Asif Zardari: