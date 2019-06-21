‘When PML-N calls for peace in Parliament, NROs accusations fly’

Khawaja Asif, the parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly, has said that whenever his party talks about a friendly environment in Parliament, they are accused of seeking an NRO.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Friday, he said his party wanted to run business in the House with sincerity and for the benefit of the common man.

Asif said that if the sanctity of the Constitution is violated, the government will be in danger. He added that measures that will put the government in danger should be avoided.

“Politicians who keep changing loyalties are responsible for disturbing the decorum in the House,” he accused.

He remarked that the PML-N respects judicial decisions. “First they removed Nawaz Sharif and then they arrested him, however, his stance was strengthened day by day,” said Asif. He added that Nawaz’s stance is to respect the vote. “Nawaz Sharif only wants peace in the country, he doesn’t want to become prime minister for the fourth time,” said Asif.

Related: Zardari remanded into NAB custody for 11 more days

“We never made any political arrests during our tenures, nor did we change or overturn any government in Kashmir or KP,” said Asif. He said the PML-N, during its five-year tenure, never took any extreme steps that led to violence in the country.

He criticized that all political parties should give due importance to elected representatives, instead of turncoats and non-elected personalities.

Asif said that those who change loyalties also use foul language in Parliament. “These turncoats are responsible for fights between parties. They talk against the military dictatorship but they have never spoken against General Zia because they were associated with him,” he claimed.

The PML-N leader said some politicians are fond of changing their political loyalties. We should let the public decide if they want to give us a chance or not, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.