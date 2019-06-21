When it rains, it pours: Heat-stricken Karachiites get slight relief

Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after various parts of the metropolis received light to heavy rainfall Friday evening.

According to the Met department, it rained in Surjani Town, Sharae Faisal, Mehmoodabad, Malir, University Road and Safoora and Mosamyaat.

Rain was also recorded at New Karachi, Manghopir, Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Rashid Minhas, Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Drigh Road and other adjourning areas.

Earlier this month, the Met department had issued a heat wave warning for Karachi in wake of Cyclone Vayu.

The Vayu resulted in a drop in sea breeze which led to a heat wave. Temperatures varied between 36°C and 38°C.

