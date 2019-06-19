We reject the IMF-dictated budget, says Shehbaz Sharif in parliament

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif came down hard on the PTI-government while taking the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The budget, which was unveiled on June 11, has brought nothing but disappointment. It has taken people’s jobs away from them, he said. “We reject the anti-Pakistan budget.” He claimed that the budget has been dictated by the International Monetary Fund.

“This budget is like a sword of injustice which will end up slaughtering everyone,” he remarked. “It will leave the farmers jobless.”

He said, “When Imran Khan should to make speeches on containers he promised and he will take the revenue target to Rs8,000 billion. He couldn’t even meet the target of Rs4,000 billion.” There is a gaping hole of Rs500 billion in the current revenue target, Shehbaz claimed.

“Imran Khan used to claim in conferences and seminars that the PML-N government has imposed indirect taxes on people to meet the revenue target. Now, let me tell you that his government has set the revenue target at Rs5,500 billion and it plans to meet it by imposing 70% indirect taxes.” They (the PTI leaders) are masters of U-turns. “The people who had come to make a ‘Naya Pakistan’ and turn the country to heaven are taking us towards hell,” he added.

Employment opportunities, inflation, improving GDP, increasing exports and imports, and ensuring social and economic justice are the main things that the government should’ve focused on, he said. “But, the government turned a blind eye towards them.”

The PML-N president said that the government is privatising two LNG projects which were inaugurated during the PML-N tenure. “Imran Khan has accused of taking kickbacks in those projects. Rather than investigating the claims he plans to sell them off. What does this tell you?”

The entire nation was told that KP’s education and health sectors have been revolutionised. “Correct me if I am wrong, but it has been revealed that no university or hospital was built in KP from 2013 to 2018.”

On this, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chimed in and said that the PTI government established seven universities. “Two universities have been built in my district, Swabi, and a hospital too.”

Shehbaz responded by saying that those projects have been rejected by credible institutions.

‘Who asked for an NRO?’

Imran Khan has been saying since a really long time that he will not give an NRO to anyone. “I just want to clarify that he doesn’t have the power to do issue the ‘notorious relief order’. The law doesn’t give him that power yet he keeps saying it again and again.

“He should tell people who asked him for it? Where there any witnesses? He keeps making false statements. The people are worried that Imran Khan keeps making statements but never provides any evidence. If you don’t want to tell the nation, then tell the speaker and he can share it with us,” he said.

The premier has also made a number of accusations against me. He told people that Shehbaz Sharif offered him Rs10bn to stay quiet in the Panama case. Then, he claimed that one of the companies which was given the tender for Multan metro bus project was run by me and I received kickbacks for it. He then said a person, identified as Major (retired) Jam Sadiq is my front man. “I sent him notices, but he didn’t reply. Khan sahab didn’t appear in court and his lawyer, Babar Awan, was a no-show too.”

“If this is his credibility, then how can people trust him? All he speaks about is eggs and chicken.”

