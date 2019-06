She had accompanied him to the court too

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Monday. He hugged his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto, before leaving with the team. Aseefa had also accompanied him to the Islamabad High Court which had rejected his bail in the case.NAB has been investigating Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, in different inquiries pertaining to the fake accounts case. They have been accused of carrying out suspicious transactions through fake accounts.