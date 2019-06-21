Watch the final trailer for Stranger Things Season 3

Things are getting Stranger. On Thursday night, Netflix dropped an eerie new trailer for the third season of its hit horror-sci-fi drama, Stranger Things.

“You let us in,” a creepy voice intones. “And now, you are going to have to let us stay.”

The new trailer features our loyal band of heroes, both teens, and adults, valiantly facing off against a terrifying threat — and not a new threat, it seems, but one they thought they’d previously defeated. Namely: the Mind Flayer, the terrible tentacled entity last seen hovering over Hawkins Middle School in the Upside Down, is apparently alive and well and prepared to lay waste to the whole town, and perhaps more.

This second trailer is much more menacing than the first trailer, released back in March in which the kids and adults of Hawkins face fun and danger at the mall, the pool, and the local Fun Fair. That trailer has over 31 million views as of Thursday night.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.

