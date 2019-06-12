HOME > Politics

WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech

4 hours ago
She was addressing a rally in Narowal



PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz poked fun at the 'technical issues' during PM Imran Khan's Tuesday night state address. 

She remarked that the premier decided to address the nation "out of the blue". She asked her supporters if they heard his address. Maryam was speaking to a party rally in Zafarwal tehsil of Narowal on Wednesday.

"Naya Pakistan was in the process of being made when someone turned off the sound," she said. Maryam was referring to the portions of the speech where the prime minister's voice couldn't be heard.

Imran Khan said that he didn't do anything and NAB is responsible for all the arrests, Maryam remarked. "He basically accepted that he is a good boy, an obedient person who follows orders," she said.

TOPICS:
maryam nawaz PM Imran Khan PML-N
 
