WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally

A man who was attempting to rob a person in Karachi's Model Colony ran away after firing shots accidentally.
SAMAA TV has obtained the CCTV footage of it.
The suspected robber parked his motorcycle right next to another person. He then loaded the gun and walked towards the other person. As soon as he reached, a shot was fired accidentally. The suspect panicked and ran away. His face couldn't be seen as he was wearing a helmet.
The other person got scared and ran away leaving behind his motorcycle.