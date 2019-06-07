HOME > Local

WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally

2 hours ago
SAMAA TV has obtained its CCTV footage



A man who was attempting to rob a person in Karachi's Model Colony ran away after firing shots accidentally. 

SAMAA TV has obtained the CCTV footage of it.

The suspected robber parked his motorcycle right next to another person. He then loaded the gun and walked towards the other person. As soon as he reached, a shot was fired accidentally. The suspect panicked and ran away. His face couldn't be seen as he was wearing a helmet.

The other person got scared and ran away leaving behind his motorcycle.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Model Colony robbery


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, CCTV footage, Model Colony, robbery gone wrong, robbery,
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.