WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally

SAMAA TV has obtained its CCTV footage

SAMAA TV has obtained the CCTV footage of it.The suspected robber parked his motorcycle right next to another person. He then loaded the gun and walked towards the other person. As soon as he reached, a shot was fired accidentally. The suspect panicked and ran away. His face couldn't be seen as he was wearing a helmet.The other person got scared and ran away leaving behind his motorcycle.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram