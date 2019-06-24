Monday, June 24, 2019 | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Saud Bin Murtaza
21 mins ago
He has been suspended
A Karachi policeman was suspended on Monday after a video of him firing shots in the air in Bufferzone went viral on social media.
The law enforcer was sent on a quarter guard as punishment by Central SSP Arif Rao. A quarter guard is a group of officers used as a ceremonial guard.
The officer, Amjad, had reportedly taken drugs.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Police
