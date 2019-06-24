Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots

21 mins ago
 
He has been suspended



A Karachi policeman was suspended on Monday after a video of him firing shots in the air in Bufferzone went viral on social media.

The law enforcer was sent on a quarter guard as punishment by Central SSP Arif Rao. A quarter guard is a group of officers used as a ceremonial guard.

The officer, Amjad, had reportedly taken drugs.

Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
