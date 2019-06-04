Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 29 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
WATCH: Fire erupts in Peshawar’s Nothia market
Sajjad Haider
18 mins ago
70 shops have been gutted
A fire erupted in Peshawar's Nothia market on Tuesday while the people in the city were celebrating Eidul Fitr.
More than 70 shops have been gutted in the fire, the rescue authorities said. The market is said to have been built over a railway track.
No casualty has been reported so far.
Rescue teams are currently trying to control the blaze.
TOPICS:
Fire
Nothia Bazaar
Peshawar
