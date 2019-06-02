HOME > Entertainment

Vidya Balan uses Bollywood songs to tackle body shaming

4 mins ago

Bollywood star Vidya Balan has been vocal about different issues since the start of her career.

In a new powerful video, Vidya opens up on body shaming and shares a strong message with the help of popular songs from Hindi movies.

She begins by singing, ”Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai….” and slowly she turns sad and emotional. [Sometimes you call me fat, sometimes you call me short].

The actor is seen in a black sari with a dupatta wrapped around her.

She sings about how jokes targeted at a person’s physical appearance tend to have a lasting impact.

In the end, the actress throws away her dupatta to stand confidently in her black and white striped sari and with hair left open.

The video is part of an initiative associated with her radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan on 92.7 BIG FM.

