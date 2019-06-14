HOME > Geopolitics

Video: PM stays seated as other leaders stand at summit

8 hours ago

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen making a departure from what is generally assumed to be diplomatic protocol during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek.

He’s in Kyrgyzstan for two days for the summit’s Council of the Heads of State meeting.

The video shows that during the opening ceremony of the summit, he sat down while all other heads of state stood and waited for their counterparts to be introduced and arrive at their seats before being seated.

PM Khan stood when his name was called but then sat back down. He was surrounded by other heads of state and diplomats, all of whom were standing.

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the PTI.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal posted a comment on Twitter, saying being the prime minister was an “on job training project”.

In a recent meeting with Saudi King Salman, PM Khan walked off while a translator was still translating what he said.

